Millions in contracts awarded to build Kamloops Centre for the Arts

Photo: City of Kamloops

The city has secured a number of big-ticket contracts with companies that will help to build the Kamloops Centre for the Arts.

Dustin Rutsatz, the city’s planning and procurement manager, said a team to construct the $154 million performing arts centre is being assembled.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, four contracts were awarded with values greater than $500,000 — all of them for the arts centre project, which will rise from a city-owned lot at Fourth Avenue and Seymour Street downtown.

“We can see a few big contracts and a common theme,” Rutsatz told a city council committee last week. “These are the contracts that are starting to come forward through the IPD [Integrated Project Delivery] process for the Kamloops Centre for the Arts.”

The two largest contracts were awarded to WSP Canada Inc. for structural design services and mechanical engineering services. Each of these one-year contracts is worth about $1.4 million.

MCW Consultants Ltd. was awarded a $865,634 one-year contract for electrical engineering services, while Aercoustics Engineering Ltd. was awarded a $770,000 one-year contract for acoustical engineering services.

Last winter, council approved spending up to $7 million to complete detailed design work and get the performing arts centre shovel-ready. The project was posted to BC Bid in June 2024, giving prospective contractors early background information about the build.

The city received voters’ assent to borrow up to $140 million to build the Kamloops Centre for the Arts last fall.

Plans for the Kamloops Centre for the Arts include two theatres — one with 1,100 seats and another with 450 — a cafe, rehearsal halls, meeting rooms, commercial and office space and 219 stalls of underground parking. The 20,000 square metre building will stand four storeys tall.

A performing arts centre has been identified as the number one priority of the city’s Build Kamloops initiative — the city's ambitious plan to keep pace with the community's recreation and leisure needs.

The City of Kamloops has said it hopes shovels will be in the ground for the project later this year.