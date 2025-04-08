Canadian alt-rock duo Dear Rouge bringing high energy tour, new music to Kamloops

Photo: Dear Rouge / MPro4 Entertainment Dear Rouge is playing a show at Night Shift on Fifth on April 11.

Vancouver-based alternative rock band Dear Rouge is capping off its Canadian tour with a stop in Kamloops, showcasing songs from new album Lonesome High.

Lead singer Danielle McTaggart said the album, released last fall, explores hopeful optimism, life’s highs and lows, and the connection between melancholy and joy — themes that were made more poignant for the band when tragedy struck as they prepared to start their tour.

“For Dear Rouge, we’ve always enjoyed our live experience, but this one felt extra special in lots of ways — and really deep in lots of ways too. There was an unexpected loss in the family, so we just didn't know if we should even do the tour,” she told Castanet.

McTaggart, along with partner and bandmate Drew McTaggart, ultimately decided to shift the dates of the first shows and press on with the tour.

“We just kind of had this extra feeling of everything matters and nothing matters — and almost gave us a sense of like, ‘Let's just leave it all out on the stage and give it all to the fans,’” she said.

The duo was formed in 2012. Their first album, Black to Gold, was released in 2015. Since then, the band has shared the stage with Vance Joy, the Arkells, Metric, Lights, Our Lady Peace and Phantogram.

McTaggart said people at a Dear Rouge show will be part of a high energy concert, and they can expect to feel something through the duo's music — whether it’s joy, sentimentality or nostalgia.

“It's a fun experience, and we like our fans to feel involved,” she said.

She said there can be a “question mark” when preparing a live show whether to lean on well-loved hits or present new songs — but the duo has found support from fans as they have forged ahead with their music.

“There's just this overwhelming amount of content being put out into the world. So we're always like, ‘Are these songs going to connect? Is this going to reach our fans?’ And we felt like, yeah, it had. … We can see that people are still engaged and following along,” she said.

“We always want to be stretching ourselves and enjoying it ourselves and sharing what we want to say now. It felt really good.”

McTaggart said Wallpaper and Not Afraid to Dance are her favourite new tracks to perform — the former “in your face” and “kind of angry,” while the latter is “almost a confessional with a dance moment.”

“I hope that people will always get from us, that if it's bad, it can turn around, that if it's a melancholy moment, there's also a joyful moment too,” she said. “You know, they're all kind of holding hands, those emotions.”

The band will play the Night Shift on Fifth on Friday, April 11. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets, which cost $30 per person, can be purchased online, here.