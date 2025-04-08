TRU's 2025 honorary degree recipients include volunteer, lawyer, knowledge keeper and former mayor

Photo: TRU (L-R): Kyé7e Jean Sandy William, Fiona Chan, Frank Quinn and Terry Lake.

Thompson Rivers University will be bestowing four honorary degrees this year to people who have made an impact on the education and well-being of people across the province, and further.

In a news release, TRU said an honorary degree is the highest form of recognition it can award for demonstrating excellence in public affairs, the sciences, art, humanities, business, law and philanthropy.

This year’s recipients include St’exelcemc knowledge keeper Kyé7e Jean Sandy William, philanthropist and volunteer Fiona Chan, lawyer and developer Frank Quinn and former Kamloops mayor and MLA Terry Lake.

William is a knowledge keeper, practical nurse, educator and cultural advisor. According to TRU, she has created safe spaces for residential school survivors to share their experiences, contributed to research on Indigenous well-being and has been essential in preserving and revitalizing the Secwepemctsín language.

Chan has served on three of TRU’s board since 1995, has been sought after advisory and has sat on the boards of multiple organizations, including the Rotary Club of West Kamloops,Kamloops Centre for the Arts Society and the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation. TRU said she has spent over 35 years devoting herself to supporting education, health care and the arts.

Quinn developed software that TRU says has greatly reduced the cost of legal services across Canada. He has previously chaired TRU’s board of governors and the TRU Community Trust, helped establish the university’s law school and was pivotal in the school’s transition to university status. As a A&T Project Development Inc. partners, TRU said he has been “a visionary figure” in the development of Sun Peaks.

Lake formerly taught in TRU’s Animal Health Technology program before being elected mayor of Kamloops in 2005, then MLA in 2009. As B.C.’s minister of health, TRU said Lake made a lasting impact on public health policy and strengthened services for the region with his advocacy. He currently works as CEO of the BC Care Providers Association.

TRU said each of the recipients have made “an outstanding impact on the education and well-being of people in British Columbia and beyond.”

The honorary degrees will be bestowed at TRU’s convocation ceremonies between June 3 and 5.