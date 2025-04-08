Charges laid after North Kamloops homeowner startled by intruder

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A suspect has been charged in connection with a scary incident last week in which a North Kamloops woman returned home from work to find an intruder inside her house.

Police were called to a home in the 100-block of Angus Street on Tuesday, April 1, for a report of an interrupted burglary.

During a bail hearing Monday in Kamloops provincial court, Crown prosecutor Kaitlyn Lafontaine-Hait said the homeowner called 911 a few minutes after 5 p.m.

“She entered her home after returning home from work and felt something was off. She then observed a male who was unknown to her wearing an orange checkered shirt near her laundry room inside,” she said.

"As soon as she saw the man, she ran out of her house and went to the neighbours to call police."

When police arrived at the scene a few minutes later, court heard Mounties recognized the intruder as Brandan Joshua Jerard Woods, a man they had dealt with a short time earlier. Lafontaine-Hait said Woods was released from jail that morning following an arrest the previous day in relation to a separate burglary downtown.

“Mr. Woods went on to barricade himself in the basement,” she said. "Police could hear him breaking things and making noises, and potentially planning to break out of the basement.”

Lafontaine-Hait said Woods was arrested after a four-hour standoff.

The 31-year-old is also charged in relation to a March 31 break-in at the Old Federal Building, 207 Victoria St. West.

In that case, he is accused of using a tool to hammer out a window, then climbing inside. He was arrested after police found him hiding in a second-storey washroom.

He was released by police at 8:30 a.m. on April 1 — a little more than eight hours before he was discovered inside the home on Angus Street.

"Mr. Woods will reoffend if he is released,” Lafontaine-Hait said.

"He demonstrated this last week when he was released on an undertaking and reoffended in a more serious manner in a matter of hours. … These actions suggest he will do it again."

Woods’ bail hearing was stood down Monday so he could talk to a lawyer. He is due back in court on Tuesday morning.