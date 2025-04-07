IH enforcing visitor parking rules at Royal Inland Hospital parkade

Photo: KTW file photo.

Interior Health is clamping down on people breaching its parking policy at Royal Inland Hospital, saying it wants to ensure patients and visitors have “unimpeded access to services.”

In a statement in response to a query from Castanet, IH confirmed it is checking to make sure those parking in the Clinical Services Building parkade on Columbia Street are patients or visitors of the hospital.

“It is crucial that patients have unimpeded access to services at RIH, and we know visitors face challenges finding parking when trying to visit loved ones at the hospital,” the health authority said.

IH said it is aware of instances where people are parking at RIH but not accessing hospital services.

When asked about parking for healthcare workers and students, the health authority said hospital staff have designated parking areas on site, and there’s also a number of offsite parking areas that have been reserved for them.

“After-hours permits are available and valid in staff designated areas,” the health authority said, noting RIH employees and students can reach out to IH Parking Services to find out more about options.

A new parkade will be constructed west of RIH, just south of St. Ann's Academy, as part of the planned $359-million cancer care centre.

The three-story facility will include about 470 parking stalls. IH has said 76 stalls will be set aside for cancer centre staff, and 16 will be for the centre’s patients. The other 400 stalls will be for general visitor use.