TRU fine arts students to display artwork in lead up to graduation

More than a dozen graduating Thompson Rivers University fine arts students will soon hold their final exhibition — before shedding their cocoons.

Butterfly Effect is this year’s Bachelor of Fine Arts graduating exhibit and includes painting, printmaking, sculpture, illustration and photography, among other works, by 14 artists.

An accompanying exhibit of curated works by 10 visual arts certificate, diploma and minor program students will be included nearby as well.

“Butterfly Effect reflects the growth, transformation, and creative evolution of this year’s graduating class,” said TRU visual arts assistant teaching professor Twyla Exner.

“With bold experimentation and a wide range of personal, social, and environmental themes, the exhibition captures the energy and ambition of the next generation of artists.”

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, April 12, at 6 p.m. in the TRU Art Gallery in the Old Main building.

The exhibit will be shown from April 13 to April 27, and Exner said many pieces will be available to purchase.