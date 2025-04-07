North Kamloops building behind police tape after grim discovery

Photo: Tim Petruk An RCMP SUV guards a scene on Monday, April 7, outside the former Penny Pinchers building in North Kamloops.

A vacant commercial property at a busy North Kamloops corner is behind police tape on Monday morning while Mounties deal with an apparent fatality.

Police have the entire front parking lot of the old Penny Pinchers building taped off at the corner of Fortune Drive and Eighth Street, and crews have been there since early Monday morning.

An RCMP cruiser is positioned near what appears to be a body beneath a yellow tarp.

