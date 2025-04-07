'The top choice'; Blue-chip Kamloops basketball prospect will stay close to home

Photo: Ryan Molag/Langley Events Centre Westsyde's Cason Scott works toward the basket against Pacific Academy in the 2A provincial semifinal last month in Langley.

The Tournament Capital’s top basketball prospect since Kelly Olynyk is staying local and taking his talents to Thompson Rivers University.

Cason Scott, the standout forward for the Westsyde Whundas, known for his thunderous dunks, sharp shooting and elite ball-handling with towering size, had been contemplating which university to attend for the better part of the past year and a half.

“It feels really good to finally come to a decision. It feels like some weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” Scott told Castanet.

"Now I can spend the rest of the summer in the gym working on my game and in the weight room, preparing for my first season with the WolfPack.”

After courting a bit of interest during his Grade 11 year, the intensity was ratcheted up for Scott as a senior, with nearly half of the Canada West conference vying for his services.

“It was really cool to have all the opportunities I did,” he said. "I was lucky to have such great support from my community. Having everyone have my back along the way made this a very fun process.”

TRU coach 'excited'

According to Scott, the WolfPack was always at the top of the list.

“It was a hard, life-changing decision and I wanted to hear everyone out to make sure I was doing what was right for me,” said Scott.

“Throughout the whole process, TRU always remained the top choice for me.”

TRU head coach Chad Jacobson said he’s looking forward to the addition.

“It feels great to know that Cason is going to be part of our program next year,” he said.

"We are all really excited to have him officially be a part of the team and are excited to see what he can do over the course of his career.”

'The guy is a phenom'

Anyone fortunate enough to take in one of the Whundas games saw first hand why Scott had so many university coaches drooling.

Standing 6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, the 195-pound right-hander is nimble on his feet and has the dexterity and comfort to take the ball up the court, with the ability to circumnavigate around double teams.

His jumper is productive inside and outside, and he routinely posted 30-point, 10-rebound stat lines for the Whundas.

“The guy is a phenom and became a legend in this city this year,” said Westsyde head coach Ryan Porter.

Social media adored Scott this year, as he regularly posterized anyone brave enough to stand between him and the rim.

“He has an extremely high ceiling. There’s not much he can’t do out on the court,” said Jacobson.

“U Sports is a big jump from high school and it’s hard to predict how someone will develop, but I know how bad he wants this and how committed he is to his craft. He has what it takes to be a really, really good player for us.”

Lofty company

It will be months before Scott takes to the Tournament Capital Centre court in a WolfPack jersey, but he is already drawing elite comparison — including South Kam-grad Olynyk, who is wrapping up his 14th season in the NBA.

“There’s Kelly Olynyk, who’s in a different world and universe all to himself, but after him, there’s guys like Joe Davis, Spencer Ledoux and Caleb Gremaud who were all incredibly talented and enjoyed or are enjoying great careers in the Canada West,” Porter said.

"But as someone who’s coached basketball for the past 20 years, he’s as good as anyone I’ve seen outside of Kelly with the ceiling to be ahead of everyone but Kelly when he’s done.”

Of those names, Davis was the only who stayed local to play for TRU.

He is currently playing professionally in Australia.

Family roots at TRU

After the Whundas fell to the eventual B.C. champion Pacific Academy Breakers in the 2A provincial semifinal, Scott’s decision became his main focus.

“I think he was super mature about how he handled the whole thing,” Porter said. "He was always honest with everyone, he took his time and had the utmost integrity at all times."

There was no shortage of support if Scott ever needed anyone to bounce ideas off. Both his parents are alumni of the WolfPack program, having found their own success for the University of Cariboo College.

Mom Kirstine and dad Steve both won national soccer titles for the Sun Demons in the 1990s.

Porter and Scott’s Northern Bounce club coaches Tim Unaegbu and Sean Garvey are also TRU basketball alumni.

“All my coaches were great. They were all super supportive of me, never pushed me in any direction,” he said.

"They offered me a lot of great advice and said they would come watch me wherever I chose to play. Having that kind of support from my mentors meant a lot to me.”

Time to hit the gym

With his Grade 12 year winding down, Scott’s focus will be on his grades. He plans to pursue an education in geography and teaching.

But he will also stay in the gym, playing with Northern Bounce and spending as much time in the weight room as possible.

“He has all the tools and athleticism to be successful at the U Sports level, but he is coming from playing against 16 and 17 year olds and will now be going up against guys in their early 20s,” Jacobson said.

"The physicality and speed of the game will be a huge jump for him, as it is for all high school players entering the league, but we have full confidence in Cason that he can handle the transition and be an important piece of our program moving forward."

Helping that transition might be a raucous home crowd. For the past two years, the Whundas home basketball games have been boisterous — by far the loudest and most enthusiastic gymnasium in the city.

Scott said he has already heard from some classmates who plan to bring the same energy to the TCC next season.

“Westsyde was great to me — I have a lot of great memories and friendships from my time there,” he said.

"I am looking forward to staying in Kamloops and playing for the WolfPack."