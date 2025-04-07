Police investigate road rage incident on Highway 5 north of Kamloops

Police are looking to speak with two drivers after a road rage incident was caught on camera last week between Barriere and Kamloops.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday morning at about 10 a.m. on Highway 5 north of Kamloops.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said the report described an erratic driver tailgating and pulling our to cut off another vehicle.

“The vehicles were not located,” she said. “Attempts to speak with either driver have been unsuccessful.”

Dash-cam video of the incident was posted on Reddit. The poster gave permission to Castanet to publish the video but asked to remain anonymous.

The poster said the driver of a white pickup appeared to become upset after he was brake checked by a black truck. The video shows the white truck tailgating the black truck and driving aggressively on the shoulder.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.