Kamloops woman frightened by early morning vandalism at North Shore thrift store

Photo: Contributed

An employee at a North Kamloops store says she was left rattled after young vandals tried to force their way in.

The worker, who asked that her name not be published, said she was working the opening shift at a thrift store on Eighth Street at about 9:30 a.m. on March 26 when she noticed people trying to get into the still locked front door.

The store wasn't open yet, so she did not let them inside. That's when she noticed one person climb onto the roof of the store.

She said she called her boss, who told her to call the police.

"As I'm on the phone, I hear a lot of footsteps on our roof — and our roof is not easy at all to get on to," she said.

She said she then heard loud crashing and banging coming from the back door and opened it to find three people smashing furniture donated to the thrift store and tossing it around the back alley.

"I didn't want to tell them to leave because the cops were on the way," she said.

Teens arrested

Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops officers were called to the 1200-block of Eighth Street for a mischief in progress, and three people were allegedly attempting to gain entry into a building and damaging items outside.

Police arrested three youths, who were later released with court dates and conditions.

The employee said the youths did not end up gaining entry to the building, but they did appear to create a large hole in the store's roof.

She said she did not recognize any of the teens. She estimated the whole incident took about 20 minutes.

"It took me quite a few days to just kind of reel myself in and be calm enough to continue on with working," she said.

"I did end up having to miss a few days at work. After all that happened, you feel uncomfortable in the building after that, especially when I'm still having to show up early to work to open before we're open."

She said she hopes people who hear her story will keep an eye out for small businesses, noting a passerby took photos of the youths on the roof, which was an important piece of information for police.