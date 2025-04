Chris Forman

Fire crews responded to a fire in the bush near Overlanders Bridge in Kamloops Sunday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., residents reported the fire on the hillside, which was worsened by large gusts of wind.

According to a witness, Kamloops Fire Rescue attended the site with at least three fire trucks. The blaze took place metres from residential homes.

Castanet will have more information when it becomes available.