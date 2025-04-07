Curler's Corner: Wayne Saboe is a Kamloops curling legend

Photo: KTW file photo.

Curler's Corner is a column written by the Kamloops Curling Club's Randy Nelson. Published each Monday morning for the next several weeks, this column will highlight moments of Tournament Capital curling history, and noteworthy athletes from over the decades.

Wayne Saboe was born in Daysland, Alberta on Nov. 15, 1943. Wayne’s father was an avid curler and, like so many young kids in a curling family, spent hours at the club becoming a genuine rink rat.

He graduated from sitting on a rock to throwing rocks from the hack without any sliders. Wayne remembers seeing a demonstration given by three-time Brier winner Matt Baldwin. Matt introduced the long slide to the game and gave clinics to promote the sport.

Wayne caught the curling fever and started curling in high school. In 1959, he won the high school championships playing third.

A 1963 newspaper article about the Canadian Junior Curling Championships has a couple of interesting quotes from a high school coach.

Steve Kashuba of Bonnie Doon school in Edmonton said “Wayne’s draw game is unlike most others in Alberta,” and “Wayne is the coolest little skip I’ve ever seen.”

Wayne would curl more than 100 games a year throughout all of his competitive days. I think it would be correct saying there may not be a curler in Canada who has played more competitive games than Wayne. At the age of 81, he still has the burning desire to win.

Wayne skipped his 1963 team to the Junior title in Alberta, and went on to win the National title with an incredible streak of 28 consecutive wins! In 1970 he played second for Hec Gervais where they finished runner up at the Brier.

Wayne played several years with Hec Gervais, experiencing continued success in major events including winning snowmobiles in a Yellowknife bonspiel in 1973 and cars in 1975 in Edmonton. In 1975 their team won over $80,000, an incredible feat given the prizes were a lot less than today.

Wayne has been an Alberta finalist 8 times and been to BC Mens, Seniors and Masters 9 times. Wayne won the BC Masters title in 2013. He’s had success in BC Elks championships and many other events. He has played at a top level for more than 60 years. He has likely curled in at least 5,000 to 6,000 games!

Wayne moved to Kamloops in 2002. When asked about some of his achievements, Wayne’s humble response pointed to two accomplishments.

In 2008, while on the curling club executive, Wayne re-started the “Jam Can” kids curling event. He involved the City of Kamloops, recruited sponsors and gathered trophies, running the event for four years.

Wayne is rightly proud of lobbying and obtaining a defibrillator for the curling club in 2010. He obtained one that was purchased for the 2010 Olympics and had it installed in the club. In 2011, a curler had a heart attack while on the ice. The defibrillator was used and likely saved the man’s life.

Wayne talked about these two events more than his curling accolades. That’s just who he is.

Wayne’s advice to young curlers:

You must learn how to lose and to play without fear against the intimidating teams (big names).

Practice a lot.

Learn to park work and home life, and really focus on success when you are curling.

Wayne is truly a curling legend and a tremendous sportsman with a competitive streak like few others. He will smile at you and compliment your good shots, but make no mistake, he wants to win (even at 81 years old).