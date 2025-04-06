Rocky Mountain Rangers host open house as part of Ranger Week in Kamloops

Photo: Michael Potestio (From left) Cpl. Allen Godin, Madyx LeBlanc, Izabelle LaBlanc and Jeremy LeBlanc.

Cpl. Allen Godin of the Rocky Mountain Rangers shows Kamloops residents Jeremy LeBlanc and his two children — son Madyx, 7, and daughter Izabelle, 9 — how to set up and dismount a C6 machine gun.

The Rocky Mountain Rangers held an open house Saturday at the JR Vicars Armoury on McGill Road as part of a week of celebrations marking the 117th year of the regiment in Kamloops.

Numerous visitors were in attendance where they got to see various military displays, and some demonstrations.

Other organizations such as Kamloops Search and Rescue, Kamloops Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance Service and the RCMP, were in attendance as well.

Retired Capt. Don Blakely said the open house is part of re-engaging with the Kamloops community post-COVID-19.

“We support the community, and so this is just kind of opening our arms and welcome,” Blakely said.

The Rocky Mountain Rangers are a primary reserve infantry unit of the Canadian military. Members are part-time soldiers who conduct training operations, but also respond to natural disaster emergencies such as wildfires and flooding.

“We're very busy, heavily tasked and we'd love to have more people come and join us,” Blakely said. “If you're a young man or woman who's looking for structure and you're looking for focus and direction in your life, come check us out.”

Anyone interested in joining the Rocky Mountain Rangers or learning more about the regiment can check them out online.