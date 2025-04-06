Kamloops cadets mark anniversary of Vimy Ridge with tribute to Kamloops soldiers who died in battle

The 2305 Rocky Mountain Ranger Cadets commemorated the 108th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge for the second year in a row on Saturday at the Kamloops Cenotaph.

The First World War battle marked a turning point for Canada in its identity as it was the first time all four divisions fought together.

The ceremony involved describing the battle, reading out the names of the 13 Kamloops men who died in the fight as well as some letters from locals who wrote home.

Commanding officer of the cadets, Capt. Tammy Hale, said the ceremony was started last year with encouragement from the Legion and they hope to continue it annually as it’s a learning opportunity for cadets, such as their public speaking and organization.

She said learning about noting it helps them understand Learning about Vimy Ridge also gives the cadet a better understanding of what it means to serve their country, Hale said.

“They did a great job,” Hale said. “It was a great learning experience and I know they enjoy other and look forward to it every year,” Hale said.

She said she hopes those in attendance to observe the ceremony understand the soldiers of Vimy Ridge were just average people who stepped forward to make a difference.

In total 100,000 Canadian soldiers — the entire population of Kamloops — fought in the battle, Hale told the crowd of about 75 who gathered at the cenotaph.

Canada sustained more than 10,000 casualties in Battle of Vimy Ridge, including more than 3,000 fatalities.