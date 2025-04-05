Interior Health closing Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital ER until Sunday morning

Photo: Google Street View

Interior Health is warning Clearwater and area residents that the Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital emergency room will be closed until 8 a.m., Sunday, April 6.

Patients can access emergency care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time, IH said in a press release.

All other inpatient services will continue at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.