Pair of Kamloops prescribed burns cancelled due to unfavourable conditions, BCWS says

Photo: Castanet A controlled burn on Rose Hill. Two other prescribed burns will not go ahead as planned amid unfavourable burning conditions.

Two prescribed burns planned for Kamloops this spring have been cancelled due to unfavourable weather conditions — and they might not go ahead at all this year.

The City of Kamloops, BC Wildfire Service and other partners had planned three prescribed burns this spring in order to reduce wildfire risk and restore ecosystems in wildland urban interface areas.

An eight hectare burn in Rose Hill Park went ahead as planned in March.

However, a 17-hectare burn planned in Peterson Creek Nature Park and a 10-hectare burn in the Lac Du Bois grasslands have been scrubbed.

“It’s the rain and the sun, and the rain and the sun — it just caused green up,” said Cassidy Martin, BCWS fire information officer. "Those won't be going forward this spring anymore.”



Martin said they will be looking to see if the burning initiatives can move forward in the fall, but if not, the projects will have to be put on hold until next spring.

She said with the rainy spring conditions causing new vegetation to grow, conditions aren’t favourable for burning.

“They’re too new and too green, and those things just don’t burn,” she said. “It’s not feasible to get that smouldering ground fire that we need.”

According to the City of Kamloops, community protection is one of the primary objectives for the prescribed burns. However, the low-intensity fire also effectively and safely removes overgrown vegetation.

“This creates a fuel break, a barrier or a change in fuel type or condition (to one that is less flammable than that surrounding it), or a strip of land that has been modified or cleared to prevent fire spread,” the city said on its website.

“In the event of a fire, it may serve as a control line from which to carry out suppression operations.”

In an open house held in January to answer questions from residents about the planned projects, Kathleen Cahoon, the city’s FireSmart liaison, said there hasn’t been this type of prescribed burning in Kamloops’ interface areas “for a while.”

Cahoon said this work is important, especially as wildfire seasons are getting longer and bringing more intense fires.

BCWS said the prescribed burn in the Rose Hill area also offered a valuable cross-training opportunity for wildland firefighters and Kamloops Fire Rescue.