BC Parks Foundation completes fundraiser to preserve 200 hectare nature preserve near Juniper Ridge

Photo: BC Parks Foundation Outlined in yellow is the 209 hectare area that will now be preserved grasslands in the Juniper Ridge area.

The BC Parks Foundation will begin developing a management plan to guide the future of a new protected area now paid for south of Juniper Ridge.

This week the foundation announced it reached its $1 million crowdfunding campaign goal needed to complete the purchase of 209 hectares of grasslands, located to the east of Rose Hill Road, that it intends to preserve in its natural state.

Andy Day, CEO of BC Parks Foundation, told Castanet Kamloops that the foundation will develop that plan with community partners like the Kamloops Naturalist Club and Grasslands Conservation Council of BC, who brought the land to their attention, as well as organizations like the Juniper Ridge Community Association, City of Kamloops and Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc.

Day said they hope to complete that process within a year

“We ask people to be patient as we go through that process,” Day said. “We want to make sure the species at risk that are there are protected and any other values and that people can be safe and responsible when they’re there.”

He said the foundation will undertake studies of the land this coming summer to identify which endangered plants and/or animals call the land home, their distribution and abundance. He said they will also conduct some weather monitoring and set up wildlife cameras.

Day said the planning process will also address things like fire risk and how to balance the various uses people may want to undertake on the land.

“I’m sure people will want to enjoy the area for walking and hiking and bird watching and other naturalist activities. Some people like to bike and get out in other ways,” Day said. “We want to make sure everyone can enjoy it, but we want to make sure it doesn’t get overrun and overtrodden and trashed.”

He said he feels that can be accomplished through proper signage and keeping the area closed at certain times.

“Having a good management plan that lays that stuff out is, is going to be important,” Day said.

Day said they have no plans to erect any structures in the area, but will consider placing fencing and garbage facilities to keep the area clean for wildlife.

Day said Canadian grasslands are important ecosystems, and many species rely on them. He noted that grasslands cover less than one per cent of B.C. but are home to more than 30 per cent of BC’s threatened species, like bighorn sheep, badgers and butterflies.

Day said there aren’t many intact grasslands ;eft in B.C., describing the Juniper Ridge purchase as “a great win.”

“Grasslands are really fascinating places, and they store a lot of carbon,” Day said, noting most people only know that trees pulling carbon out of the air, but grasslands hold a lot of it under the soil. “There's a lot of, almost, secrets of grasslands, or things that maybe get taken advantage of with grasslands, but they really are beautiful and productive ecosystems in B.C. and and they're very fragile.”

Donors showed up

The Grasslands Conservation Council, the Kamloops Naturalist Club, Juniper Ridge Community Association, Brock Central Lions Club and hundreds of other Kamloopsians were among the contributors to the fundraising effort, according to a press release form the BC Parks Association.

Earlier this week the foundation announced it was still $50,000 shy of its goal, but an anonymous donor from Kelowna helped put them over the top, according to a press release from the foundation.

In total the land cost about $5.6 million.

BC Parks Foundation acts as an official charitable partner and conservation financing mechanism for parks and Indigenous protected areas in British Columbia.