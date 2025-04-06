Kamloops Farmers' Market to host candidates ahead of April 28 federal election

Photo: The Canadian Press A voter casts a ballot in a past federal election.

The Kamloops Farmers’ Market will host an all-candidates forum a couple of days before the federal election is set to take place.

Greg Unger, farmers’ market manager, said candidates will be invited to attend the April 26 market day, with election activities combined with the annual Walk for Peace event.

“People are invited to come down on April 26 and ask their local candidate questions, hold their feet to the fire, see what they’re about,” Unger said.

The farmers' market will start up again for the 2025 season on Saturday, April 19.

The upcoming federal election will happen on April 28. Advance polling opens on April 18.