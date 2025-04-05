Kamloops Farmers' Market will return to St. Paul Street this month

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Farmers' Market will return for another season on April 19.

Vendors new and old will soon be setting up their stalls along St. Paul Street as the Kamloops Farmers’ Market returns for another season.

The first outdoor market of the year will happen on Saturday, April 19.

Greg Unger, farmers’ market manager, said the spring market Saturdays will have plenty for gardeners, with many farm vendors focused on selling bedding plants and seeds at this time of year.

He said farmers’ market favourites will be returning for the 2025 season.

“Everybody’s got their donut or their bagel or their croissant vendor that they love going to, so all of the popular regular vendors will be coming back,” he said. “We’re going to have some new faces. There's going to be one or two new alcohol vendors — including possibly a new mead vendor.”

He said the market will also be welcoming some new farmers this year.

The market will also be hosting a number of events and entertainers in the coming months.

Unger said the market’s kick-off day coincides with Earth Day, which is on April 22, so a number of environmentally-focused community groups will be set up to talk about their work.

On April 26, the market will host the annual Walk for Peace, which will involve live music and speeches.

Unger said they will be inviting federal election candidates to the April 26 market so residents can get to know them ahead of the April 28 election day.

The pollinator festival will also take place in May, where members of the public are encouraged to dress up as their favourite local pollinator and learn about other pollinating species.

As for the rest of the year, Unger said there’s plans in the works to bring live music and other entertainment to the market for attendees.

“We're going to have plenty of plenty of activities all summer long. We like to make the market as fun and entertaining as possible,” he said.

The Kamloops Farmers’ Market social media channels will have more information about special events running throughout the season.

The market takes place each Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., from mid-April until the end of October.

The Kamloops Farmers’ Market also hosts a Wednesday market in the 500-block of Victoria Street in front of the Thompson Nicola Regional Library.

The Wednesday market will start on May 7, and vendors will move from the sidewalk to the street on June 18.