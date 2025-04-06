Aberdeen Mall Easter egg hunt will boast prizes

Photo: Aberdeen Mall

Aberdeen Mall will be doling out prizes as part of its annual Easter egg hunt.

The mall is handing out gift cards, West Coast Amusement wristbands and more.

The hunt will take place on Sunday, April 20, in the common areas of the mall.

Entry forms can be picked up in centre court or from guest services, starting at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Participants who find all 12 eggs can return to guest services for a chance at an instant prize.

There is a limit of one prize per person.

For more information, click here.