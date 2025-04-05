Boot-scootin' good time promised at annual Kamloops Country Kicker

Photo: Contributed

The Kamloops Country Kicker will return next month for a third year, promising an evening of dancing and revelry — now featuring a mechanical bull.

The evening will kick off with dance lessons, and Alberta-based band The Prairies Dogz will be on hand playing country covers.

Food will be supplied by Masala Fusion Meats and Papa John’s, and drinks will come from Iron Road Brewing, Stags Head Liquor Store and Mocktail Mixery.

New this year is Betsy the mechanical bull. Organizers said prizes will be handed out to the top riders, courtesy The Horse Barn.

The MPRO4 event will take place at the Kamloops Curling Club on Saturday, May 10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 plus fees. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.