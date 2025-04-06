Steep fine, probation for Kamloops man who ripped off CRA in EI scheme

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops man who bilked the federal government for more than $20,000 in an employment-insurance scheme has been ordered to pay a steep fine and spend the next 18 months on probation.

John Floyd Albiston, 55, was sentenced on Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court after earlier pleading guilty to six counts of making a false claim.

Albiston worked for 39 weeks in 2018 and 2019 while fraudulently collecting EI payments totalling $20,919. During the same period, he earned nearly $59,000 in employment income.

EI is only paid to people who are unemployed. Every recipient is required to provide a statement every two weeks that they have not earned any income.

Court heard Albiston received administrative penalties for filing false claims six times before he was charged.

Defence lawyer Lana Walker said Albiston suffered a serious brain injury in 2012, leaving him with difficulty processing and retaining new information.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for a fine of $20,919 and 18 months of probation.

Federal Crown prosecutor Russell Allsup said the Canada Revenue Agency has already clawed back nearly $7,000 from Albiston in involuntary payments. That will continue separate from the fine he is required to pay.

Albiston first pleaded guilty last summer, but those pleas were withdrawn after a judge took issue with a joint submission that would have seen no jail time served.