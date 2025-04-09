Trying to ease back into 'normal life' following second-degree murder acquittal

Photo: Michael Potestio Corey Harkness is a free man. He was acquitted last month following a second-degree murder trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Corey Harkness is looking forward to making plans.

The 38-year-old was found not guilty last month following a second-degree murder trial, bringing to an end a six-year legal odyssey that put his life on pause.

“Before this happened, I didn’t realize how much I took for granted — everybody does,” he told Castanet.

"Just being able to go to the store or go on vacation, or just go down the street and say hi to your friends. People take it for granted so much."

Brock Ledoux was shot dead inside a home in Cache Creek on Jan. 14, 2019. Harkness was arrested and charged three days later.

“I contacted a lawyer when I was arrested and he told me not to say anything — and for six years I didn’t say anything,” Harkness said.

"Sometimes I wonder if I should have just said something, because yeah they could have used it against me, but maybe it would have got them looking in the right direction.”

Evidence wasn't there

Harkness was acquitted on March 18.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker said she could not look past the wild inconsistencies in the testimony of Terri Fawcett, the Crown’s star witness and the only eyewitness to testify at trial.

Fawcett admitted to “embellishing” and “exaggerating” parts of her story, and to sometimes “talking out my butt.”

Harkness’ defence team combined police measurements, blood-spatter evidence and a forensic pathology report with Fawcett’s inconsistent testimony to illustrate that she could not possibly have seen the shooting as she described it in court.

Harkness said it was tough to watch in silence.

“I just wanted to scream in the courtroom,” he said.

Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate told Castanet after the trial that Harkness might have been wrongfully convicted if not for the blood-spatter evidence and a dogged cross-examination of Fawcett.

What happened?

Harkness said he was terrified when he showed up at the house on Collins Road with Ledoux, who had recently finished serving a federal prison sentence and was looking to party.

Ledoux demanded Harkness tag along in an attempt to score drugs. Another person, identified in court as “the unknown man,” was already inside the home when the two visitors arrived.

“When I went in there I was scared and I was looking for somebody to help me, and I feel like that was their way of helping me,” he said.

“It wasn’t the right way. It was extreme. But at the same time, I don’t know how extreme it could have gone the other way.”

Harkness said he panicked after Ledoux was shot.

“Me and the other guy that was there, we left. It was pretty hectic after that. I left town right away, and then I heard I was on the front page of the news, so I went and turned myself in,” he said.

“From that moment, the next six years were on hold.”

Back to normal

Harkness said he’s spent the last couple of weeks easing back into what he calls “normal life.”

“Which is hard to do,” he pointed out.

“Usually, if I ever wanted to come to Kamloops I needed 48 hours permission saying where I am going, what vehicle I will be in, all that. I almost want to leave and get on a plane now with this freedom and fly across the world just because I can.”

Harkness is back in Cache Creek and planning his next move, considering going into business with a friend. He said he lost his general contracting business, CS4 Construction, while on bail.

“I couldn’t do much with it — especially the last two years, I was on house arrest and I wasn’t allowed to work at all,” he said. "I was basically confined to a bedroom at my friend’s mom’s place.”

Being able to plan at all is a big deal for Harkness. He said the forced uncertainty was the hardest part of the last six years.

“Not being able to make any plans was hard,” he said.

“I had to wait until I was done court in order to move forward with any real plans. Everyone was asking me if I wanted to do this or that, and I was like, ‘Let’s see how court turns out.’ I didn’t know if I was going to go away for a long time or not — everything was up in the air.”