Build Kamloops borrowing bylaws return to council for final vote

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of the performing arts centre, which will be constructed at Fourth Avenue and Seymour Street.

A pair of borrowing bylaws that will fund the construction of two major capital projects will return to Kamloops council for a final vote on Tuesday.

Last fall, council adopted two loan authorization bylaws allowing the City of Kamloops to borrow up to $140 million to construct a performing arts centre, and up to $135 million for an arena multiplex and design work for future recreation facilities.

In a report prepared for next week’s council meeting, staff said the final step in requesting borrowing from the Municipal Finance Authority of B.C. is to obtain consent from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

If council votes in favour of moving forward, staff said they will be able to send off the required documents to get a green light for borrowing from the TNRD. The borrowing would move ahead as part of finance authority's 2025 fall intake.

The Build Kamloops program is moving ahead again after an unsuccessful court challenge against last summer’s alternative approval process. The city has said it hopes construction can begin in 2025.

This week, a council committee heard about some desirable features that could be included in designs for the $140 million arena multiplex.

The committee also heard the city will be adding two project coordinators and an engagement specialist —a communications specialist — to help deliver Build Kamloops projects.

Build Kamloops, an initiative which seeks to make headway on priorities put forward in the city's Recreation Master Plan, involves a number of capital projects beyond the performing arts centre and arena multiplex.

A curling centre, an aquatics centre, and an indoor dry floor and field facility have also been named as project priorities. The new aquatic centre is being eyed for the North Shore.

A North Kamloops seniors centre, soccer dome upgrades and a childcare centre have also been identified as projects under the Build Kamloops banner.