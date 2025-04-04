Police seize replica firearm after weapons report at Kamloops casino

Photo: Castanet

Three people were arrested and a replica firearm was seized after police responded to weapons report at Cascades Casino on Wednesday.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said at about 1 p.m., officers were called to the 1500-block of Versatile Drive after someone reported seeing a man in possession of a firearm.

The RCMP police dog services and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team responded to the incident.

“Given the high-risk nature of [the] call involving a firearm, responding officers took all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the public and police,” Shoihet said.

“In doing so, there was a brief shutdown of some of the surrounding roadways.”

Two men and a woman were arrested, and a replica firearm was seized from a 28-year-old Kamloops man.

Police said all three have been released from custody and charges are not anticipated.