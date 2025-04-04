257040
Kamloops  

New 30 km/h school zones implemented at Summit, South Sa-Hali elementary

School zones expanded

Drivers are being asked to watch for new signage with the City of Kamloops expanding the 30 km/h school zones near two local elementary schools.

In a social media post, School District 73 noted the new speed limits have been implemented near South Sa-Hali elementary school and Summit elementary.

Drivers along stretches of Gleneagles Drive and Whiteshield Crescent South will now be required to slow down.

“Please watch for signs in the area and slow down to 30 kilometres per hour when driving through all school zones on school days between 8 a.m. [and] 5 p.m.,” SD73 said.

