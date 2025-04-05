Federal funding for forestry projects includes $180K for Kamloops-area study on wildfire rehabilitation

Photo: Canadian Press

The federal government is pitching in more than $180,000 for a Kamloops-area study to determine whether rehabilitating wildfire-damaged landscapes can provide an economic opportunity through carbon credits.

It's part of a total $20 million the federal government will be injecting into B.C.'s forestry sector. Jonathan Wilkinson, minster of energy and natural resources, said 67 projects in the province will receive funding, including a number of Kamloops and Shuswap-area initiatives.

The Secwepemcul’ecw Restoration and Stewardship Society will receive $184,355.

According to a news release, the society will use this money to study the economic feasibility of funding forest rehabilitation in areas damaged by the 2021 Tremont, Sparks and Young Lake wildfires through marketable carbon credits.

The Sparks and Young Lake fires burned to the northwest of Kamloops, while the Tremont Creek wildfire burned between Ashcroft and Savona, threatening the town of Logan Lake.

Other projects receive funding

Tolko Industries will be getting $400,000 in federal funding to conduct further research into a finger jointing process for parallel laminated veneer products produced at its Heffley Creek facility.

Local Indigenous groups are also set to receive funding as part of the Indigenous Forestry Initiative program.

The Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band will receive $137,000 to look into acquiring an area-based forest tenure in the area.

The Foothills First Nation will receive $50,000 to develop a forestry management plan, including land-use planning, forestry practices and long-term management and reforestation.

In Spences Bridge, the Cook’s Ferry Indian Band will receive $69,414 to develop a new strategic plan for forest resource decisions within their traditional territory.

Skeetchestn Natural Resources is getting $200,000 to build a new forest products facility in Savona to produce timber to be used by Skeetchestn Dodeca Homes.

In Merritt the Shackan Indian Band will be relocating and expanding their native plant nursery with $119,000 in funding.

And as part of the Global Forest Leadership program the Wood Pellet Association of Canada based in Revelstoke is set to receive $180,000 to help advance international standards for wood pellets.