BOOGIE THE BRIDGE: Three columnists complete week four of a seven-week journey to prepare for Boogie

Photo: Castanet Maximilian Ruther (L), Michael Potestio (centre) and Aaron Schultze (R) get ready to start spring training for Boogie the Bridge on Tuesday, March 11.

Join columnists Aaron Schulze, Maximilian Ruther and Michael Potestio each Friday morning over the next seven weeks as they lace up their running shoes to take part in RUNClub training for Boogie the Bridge. Follow their progress as they prepare for the big event, which will kick off on Sunday, April 27, in downtown Kamloops.

Spirit of Boogie

Tuesday was a lovely night of running through Riverside Park that left me with mixed emotions.

Individually, I had fun and a sense of relief. It was my first 10K sweet session since my minor running injury. Using my lacrosse ball and leg roller religiously may be paying off.

However, as a Boogie the Bridge teammate, I felt guilty. I can’t recall if it was us as a unit barreling on through, or not going far enough back during our pickup, but one of our fellow 10K runners was accidentally left behind. They then had an uncomfortable interaction with someone who wasn’t with any training group.

Obviously, no one intends to leave a teammate behind. But it doesn’t make it less unpleasant for our abandoned homie.

I’ve pondered on what I can do to ensure this doesn’t happen again. I was locked in on maintaining my stride and avoiding injuries. While shoulder checks are natural for me behind the wheel, I feel like I’m giving myself a self-chiropractic appointment when I look back while running.

Nevertheless, slowing down briefly and looking over my shoulder is a worthwhile sacrifice to ensure we all get across the finish line together. Boogie is a few weeks away.We’ll all be in game shape on April 27.

Until then, I’ll refocus on how I perceive the spirit of Boogie: encouragement and teamwork. We’ll never walk alone. Or, wore cologne (listen to the start of blink-182's What’s My Age Again for that reference).

-Aaron Schultze, CFJC News

Setting the Conditions for Success

One thing I’ve come to realize is that by setting the conditions to succeed, like getting enough sleep, staying hydrated, and eating a balanced diet, we create the foundation to show up at our best and make the most of the time we invest into our workouts.

I’ve especially noticed the difference when I’m properly fuelled before a run. It doesn’t have to be complicated. Sometimes a banana, a couple of dates, and some water with electrolytes are all it takes. Give the body something to work with and it tends to cooperate.

Last week, I kept my running mileage low and focused more on strength training. I went to two strength classes, which made me so sore that I earned myself a couple of extra recovery days. On Saturday, I joined my RUNClub teammates at ParkRun and ran a new personal best of 20:43. Post-run coffee never tasted better.

I also visited Joint Effort for physiotherapy with Shreya. She gave me a dry needling treatment (ouch, not exactly a spa day) and helped pinpoint some imbalances I’d been noticing in my stride. I left with a new set of exercises, which I’ve started working into my routine.

One piece of advice I’d give is to build up slowly. I’m still sometimes guilty of being impatient and doing too much, but I highly recommend progressing steadily to avoid overuse injuries. RUNClub really builds this idea into its program, which makes it a great place to start.

-Maximilian Ruther, RUNClubber

What does success look like?

Week four was our first trail boogieing the bridge.

Our route on Sunday was from The Vic, across Overlanders Bridge to Schubert Drive.

My confidence with RUNClub hit a wall in week three after failing to complete all the running intervals, so I was more nervous now than when I started. Would my body bounce back or fail to finish again?

We started out nice and easy in the 5K Sweet run, and coach Rick Chapman had some good advice on form that seemed to help, but once on Schubert Drive my left leg began to tighten up again.

I had to skip a couple run intervals, but I pushed through the pain and managed to make it all the way back to Victoria Street without needing to stop.

I was disappointed in myself, but, again, I had my boss Shannon running with me for support. We decided to join the Power Walkers group for Tuesday night's five kilometre test.

This seemed to help me maintain my endurance. Shannon and I got through three of the five kilometres before calling it a night, and I worry — am I going to be able to do this 5K come Boogie the Bridge?

After driving home I decide to walk the last pair of kilometres out around my neighbourhood, and I'm surprised — no leg pain.

Maybe that five minute drive off my feet was all I needed. Maybe I'm still finding my right pace. Either way, where I had doubts entering week four, by its end, I'm confident — I can do this.

-Michael Potestio, Castanet Kamloops