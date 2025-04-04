Article about Mountie facing criminal charges republished after Castanet wins in court

Photo: Castanet

A news article about an RCMP officer facing criminal charges can once again be read on Castanet after a judge walked back an extraordinary order made at the urging of the constable’s lawyer to have the story wiped from the internet.

Castanet News published a story on Jan. 9 about RCMP Const. Gurinder Singh Nijjar, who was charged the previous day in relation to allegations involving his ex and her family.

Ignatius Pielecki, Nijjar’s defence lawyer, took that story to Vernon provincial court Judge David Patterson on Feb. 13 and claimed it violated a publication ban. Without hearing from anyone but Pielecki, the judge ordered Castanet to take the story down.

Castanet challenged the decision. Following arguments on Wednesday, Patterson reversed course and agreed the story does not violate the ban. It has since been republished in full.

“It’s important for journalists to stand behind their work,” said Tim Petruk, Castanet Kamloops news director.

“That’s what we were doing in this case, and we will do it again if our stories are challenged like this in the future.”

Lawyer first went to police

In court on Feb. 13, Pielecki told Patterson he believed the Castanet story violated the publication ban because it discussed Nijjar's bail conditions. He said he wanted the story taken down “before it causes any more damage.”

The judge asked Pielecki if he served Castanet with a copy of his application, and the lawyer said he instead reported the matter to police.

“I attended at the RCMP detachment and asked them to investigate the crime that prima facie, on the face of it, appears to be occurring,” Pielecki said. “Well, they told me to go away.”

Patterson told the lawyer Castanet should be made aware of the court application. In reply, Pielecki offered to provide Castanet a copy of Patterson’s order requiring the story come down.

“I don’t know what Castanet would say,” Crown prosecutor Juan O’Quinn said.

“I don’t know what Castanet’s going to say, either,” Patterson replied.

Despite those reservations, he ruled in Nijjar's favour — ordering Castanet to remove the article and expunge references to it from “all of the internet.”

In making the order, Patterson questioned why Mounties refused to investigate Pielecki's report and suggested O'Quinn do something about it.

"The Crown may have an interest in directing the police in relation to a criminal offence," the judge said.

A copy of the order was dropped off at Castanet’s Vernon newsroom by Pielecki without explanation. Castanet immediately removed the story to comply with the order.

Judge's order vacated

Castanet filed a court application in March asking Patterson to vacate the order. He heard the matter on Wednesday.

Arguing on Castanet's behalf, Petruk acknowledged that a publication ban prevents certain aspects of Nijjar's bail hearing from being reported — but it does not cover everything.

That position is backed up by a Supreme Court of Canada decision saying such bans cannot prevent reporters from writing about the details of an accused person's bail conditions.

Petruk noted no efforts were made to contact Castanet at any point before the Feb. 13 order was made, despite another Supreme Court of Canada case stating notice must be given to media outlets in such cases.

If Castanet was given the opportunity to respond to Pielecki's assertions, Petruk said, the mistake would have very likely been avoided.

“The Feb. 13 order was based on the mistaken submissions of Mr. Pielecki that the conditions of an accused’s release order are covered by a Section 517 ban. In fact, they are not,” Castanet's application reads.

“It is Castanet’s position that the court in this case overlooked the fact that Mr. Pielecki should have been required to provide notice to Castanet given the nature of his application. This omission led to an error respecting the scope of an appropriate publication ban under Section 517.”

Patterson agreed with Castanet and vacated the order.

Lawyer no shows in court

Pielecki did not show up to Wednesday's hearing. He also refused to comment on the matter when contacted Thursday by Castanet.

Nijjar was due back in Vernon provincial court on Thursday morning.