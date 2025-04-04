TRU continuing to build wildfire initiative one year after announcement

It’s been a year to the day since Thompson Rivers University’s wildfire initiative was announced by Premier David Eby, and the university says it’s still putting the building blocks together for the first-of-its-kind partnership.

The plans would see wildfire training, education, research and innovation all under the same banner at TRU in partnership with the BC Wildfire Service and provincial government.

About seven acres of land on TRU’s Kamloops campus is being held for multiple buildings that would make up a planned wildfire district, located near its research emergency management building where wildfire researchers are currently housed.

“The idea of that was to bring practitioners to researchers and researchers to practitioners so that really we're bridging what can be a bit of a divide between those two groups together,” said Shannon Wagner, TRU vice-president research. “To put them in the same space and have them kind of bump into each other and create really innovative solutions.”

Dinyar Minocher was hired as the TRU Wildfire director in charge of research, innovation and education last November.

“It’s so exciting to come into something that has so much momentum and also so much potential,” he said. “At this point in time, my job is to listen, learn, build relationships and then help build a foundation for where the program can grow from."

Quentin Nelson, TRU Wildfire associate director of training, was hired around the same time and has been working with BCWS to develop the initiative’s training component.

Wagner said training development was still in its infancy, but there had been “excellent advancements.” She said basic wildfire training is being developed first, and the hope is to use this as “a prototype” for more advanced training.

“Hopefully we will have some advancement on a couple of the basic courses within the next six months to a year,” Wagner said.

“We actually offer those courses already at TRU, but they're also offered across the province in a variety of different ways by contractors and other people who are engaged in that space.”

TRU Wildfire is the recipient of nearly $1.7 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada to train 18 local wildfire response agencies over three years.

Three certificate and diploma programs in wildfire science and communication received ministry approval in December and will be offered next fall.

Wagner said there has been plenty of interest in the programs, and Minocher receives daily emails from prospective students asking for more information.

Two bachelor degree programs were approved by TRU senate last fall, and are waiting for ministry approval.

TRU’s Institute for Wildfire Science, Adaptation and Resiliency will serve as the research arm of the project.

Wagner said incremental steps are being taken in developing the initiative, and the building blocks are starting to be put into place.

“I’m just really really looking forward to us continuing to action some of the things that were hopes and dreams a year ago or two years ago,” Wagner said.

“I get goose bumps when I think about what it might look like five years from now."