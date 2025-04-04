Mounties seek charges, Tranquille business owner plans to move after string of nuisance behaviour

Kamloops Mounties hope to recommend charges against a pedestrian who allegedly pointed a gun at a motorist Wednesday morning — the latest in a string of incidents that have an area business owner considering a move.

At about 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian allegedly yelling and waving what appeared to be a handgun at a driver who honked at them.

Kaila Fritz, who owns a vape shop in the 100-block of Tranquille Road, said she was tending to customers Wednesday morning when she heard shouting outside. She said she ran to the window to see a man sitting upright on the road as an officer in tactical gear told him to lie on the ground.

“About eight cruisers screamed up the road,” Fritz said, noting multiple officers were soon shouting at the man to get on the ground.

She said the man kept trying to offer explanations, and she heard him describe the item at one point as a fake gun and at another point as a torch lighter.

The man eventually complied and was handcuffed.

Fritz said she saw a black object with possible electrical tape on it, but couldn’t make out whether it was a gun or not.

She said she saw more than a dozen needles spill onto the ground as police picked the man up to arrest him.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet police seized “an item that resembled a handgun,” but would not specify if the item was a lighter or an imitation firearm.

“Those details are part of the ongoing investigation as charge recommendations are anticipated,” she said.

A scary incident

Fritz described the incident as frightening.

“It's traumatic anytime you see police rush up like that because you don't initially know what's happening,” she said. “I didn't know if there was going to be a shootout outside the shop, and it's really bad for business.”

Fritz said she had three customers called her during the incident to ask if they were allowed to still attend her business.

She said she kicked the man police arrested out of her business about three days ago because he was digging around in his pockets. Fritz said the man appeared to be high on something and she was feeling unsettled.

When she told him to leave, she said he grabbed some incense that was burning in the store and tried to poke her in the throat with it.

“I ran after him and kicked him in the ass on the way out the shop, because there's really nothing I can do as a female by myself,” Fritz said.

Issues escalating

Fritz said she’s dealt with similar incidents of violence, vandalism and people loitering in her store on a daily basis since Pathways, a 44-bed shelter for the homeless, opened up a few doors down the street.

“I’m not being hateful, but it's ever since they put that stupid shelter in down the road,” she said.

Fritz said she’d have about one of these types of incidents per month before the shelter opened.

“It was not nearly as bad,” she said.

She said she doesn’t know specifically if the people she’s had issues with are from the shelter, but noted it is nearby, and the types of people she’s been dealing with appear to be ones who might utilize shelters.

“I would assume that it has something to do [with] going hand-in-hand with bringing the shelter here,” she said. “Even the ones that aren't in the shelter, there's other ones hanging around.”

A couple days ago, Fritz said, a man with a shopping cart full of items camped out in her doorway and refused to move. Another unwanted visitor spat on Fritz after she asked him to leave, and last week she had to intervene when someone was trying to charge $10 cover to customers entering her store.

“It’s affecting my business again,” she said.

Fritz said she’s had to clean up human feces, burn marks on the wall from an attempted fire at her shop, found needles outside her business door and discovered the door handle covered in blood in recent weeks.

She said she’s tried calling both RCMP and Community Services Officers about these issues to no avail.

Fritz said she no longer feels safe in Kamloops. She plans to close her shop in about a week.

“I’m just like, OK, it's time to move on,” she said.

Fritz said the situation has gotten so bad that it’s become a tipping point in her decision to move to Alberta, where her husband works in the oil industry.

“I don't want to stick around for the summer, because it's only going to get worse,” she said.