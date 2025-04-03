Tractor-trailer catches fire near the summit of Coquihalla Highway

Photo: Facebook

A tractor trailer burned Thursday afternoon on the Coquihalla Highway near the Britton Creek exit.

Posts on social media indicate the northbound lanes were closed around 1 p.m. after a commercial truck caught fire in the northbound lane of the Coquihalla.

One person indicated the truck was still engulfed in flames at 2 p.m. and northbound traffic was backing up heavily, while the southbound lanes were not affected.

The fire was about five minutes north of the Britton Creek exit near the rest area.

Traffic was slowed in the area while the fire burned.

DriveBC says there is a vehicle recovery underway between exit 22—Coquihalla Lakes Rd. and exit 231—Mine Creek Rd. for 3.0 km, approximately 12 to 9 km north of Coquihalla Summit.

"Expect delays. Right lane is blocked."