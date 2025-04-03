Kamloops RCMP arrest two suspects in connection to offences in Alberta, B.C.

Photo: Glacier Media

A spike belt helped Kamloops Mounties stop a vehicle on Tuesday believed to be connected to crimes in B.C. and Alberta.

Police were notified at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday that a black four-door sedan reported stolen was entering the area.

The vehicle was suspected of being involved in offences in Alberta and B.C., and had allegedly fled from officers from other detachments.

“The quick planning and response of Kamloops RCMP frontline officers led to a successful spike belt deployment on Highway 1, but the vehicle continued on and was abandoned east of the city,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

Soon after, a suspect was found lying in a nearby ditch and was arrested. The North Okanagan RCMP dog service unit found a second person hiding in the grass and arrested him as well.

Both suspects were lodged in cells as part of the ongoing investigation.

Both men have since been released with conditions and court dates.

“The exceptional work of local officers in partnership with neighbouring police detachments resulted in the successful arrest of two people,” Supt. Jeff Pelley said.

“The investigation involves multiple jurisdictions and offences, and we anticipate making charge recommendations as part of the assessment and approval process.”

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.