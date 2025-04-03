Kamloops RCMP arrest two suspects in connection to crimes in Alberta, B.C.

Photo: Glacier Media

A spike belt helped Kamloops Mounties stop a vehicle suspected of being involved in crimes in B.C. and Alberta.

According to police, officers were notified at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday about a black four-door sedan entering the area.

The vehicle was suspected of being involved in offences in Alberta and B.C., and had allegedly fled from officers from other detachments.

“The quick planning and response of Kamloops RCMP frontline officers led to a successful spike belt deployment on Highway 1, but the vehicle continued on and was abandoned east of the city,” said RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

Soon after, a suspect was found and arrested in a nearby ditch. The North Okanagan RCMP Dog Service Unit found a second person hiding in the grass, and he was arrested too.

Both suspects were lodged in cells as part of the ongoing investigation, and both have since been released.

“The exceptional work of local officers in partnership with neighbouring police detachments resulted in the successful arrest of two people,” said Supt. Jeff Pelley.

“The investigation involves multiple jurisdictions and offences, and we anticipate making charge recommendations as part of the assessment and approval process.”

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.