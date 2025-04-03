Firefighters snuff out one-hectare wildfire near Merritt

Photo: Merritt Fire Rescue Department

Firefighters in Merritt made quick work of an interface fire on Wednesday afternoon, extinguishing the flames before any homes were damaged.

According to Merritt Fire Rescue, crews were called to a small fire in the Monck Park Road area near Harmon Estates, just outside Merritt city limits.

“Thanks to the quick action of our firefighters, the one-hectare fire was brought under control with no damage to nearby structures,” MFR said in a post on social media.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

MFR is urging Merritt residents to exercise caution given dry conditions.