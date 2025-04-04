Drunk driver who caused deadly Sicamous crash free on bail pending appeal of four-year prison sentence

Photo: KTW file

A driver sentenced a month ago to four years in federal prison for a drunken head-on crash that killed a Kamloops man is already free on bail pending appeal.

Kent Rumbles, 55, was sentenced in a Kamloops courtroom on March 5 following a conviction last year on charges of dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and driving with a blood-alcohol level over 0.08.

Shaun Stacey Michael, a 48-year-old father of two, was killed on Nov. 6, 2021, when his work truck was struck head-on by a pickup being driven by Rumbles. The collision took place on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous.

Rumbles’ blood-alcohol level was approximately three times the legal limit of 0.08 at the time of the crash. Inside his vehicle, police found two empty White Claw cans and an open bottle of vodka, as well as other booze that was unopened.

He did not deny drinking or driving, but Rumbles put forward a defence of automatism. He claimed hypoglycemia — dangerously low blood sugar related to diabetes — caused him to consume alcohol involuntarily.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith did not buy that defence and Rumbles was found guilty.

Rumbles, the owner of a successful oil and gas drilling company with business overseas, filed a notice of appeal and a bail application in the B.C. Court of Appeal following his conviction. He was granted bail on March 25, according to court records.

A date for his appeal has not been set.