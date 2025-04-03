Pedestrian dead after 'unavoidable' collision on Coquihalla south of Merritt: RCMP

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.

A man is dead following a collision early Thursday morning on the Coquihalla Highway near Merritt.

According to police, the man killed was a pedestrian walking along the side of the highway near Kane Valley Road.

“The vehicle involved was unable to avoid the collision and remained on scene,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release. “No criminality is suspected.”

The highway was closed for hours to northbound traffic, but all lanes have since reopened.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the incident. Anyone with information can call Merritt Mounties at 250-378-4262.

UPDATE: 9:18 a.m.

Police say the Coquihalla Highway will remain closed to northbound traffic south of Merritt until further notice following a serious collision in the Kingsvale area on Thursday morning.

In a news release, Mounties said emergency crews are still in the area of Highway 5 and Kane Valley Road.

“All northbound traffic on Highway 5 from this location will remain closed until further notice,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

According to DriveBC, alternate routes are available via Highway 1 and Highway 3.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6:54 a.m.

A portion of the Coquihalla is closed Thursday morning due to what DriveBC is calling a vehicle incident.

At around 6 a.m. there was a crash and the road has been closed northbound from Hope to Merritt, DriveBC is reporting.

Witnesses to the scene have sent emails indicating it was a significant crash that could take some time to address. Emergency services are at the scene.

DriveBC is recommending drivers take alternate routes via Highway 1 and Highway 3.

An update is expected in the next few hours.