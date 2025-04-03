Crash closes portion of the Coquihalla

Photo: DriveBC A portion of the Coquihalla has been closed Thursday morning.

UPDATE: 9:18 a.m.

Police say the Coquihalla Highway will remain closed to northbound traffic south of Merritt until further notice following a serious collision in the Kingsvale area on Thursday morning.

In a news release, Mounties said emergency crews are still in the area of Highway 5 and Kane Valley Road.

“All northbound traffic on Highway 5 from this location will remain closed until further notice,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

According to DriveBC, alternate routes are available via Highway 1 and Highway 3.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6:54 a.m.

A portion of the Coquihalla is closed Thursday morning due to what DriveBC is calling a vehicle incident.

At around 6 a.m. there was a crash and the road has been closed northbound from Hope to Merritt, DriveBC is reporting.

Witnesses to the scene have sent emails indicating it was a significant crash that could take some time to address. Emergency services are at the scene.

DriveBC is recommending drivers take alternate routes via Highway 1 and Highway 3.

An update is expected in the next few hours.