Incoming TRU president Airini hopes to leave university better than how she found it

Photo: Castanet Dr. Airini will take over as TRU's president and vice-chancellor when her term starts July 1.

Thompson Rivers University’s new incoming president says she has “bold ambitions” for the university, but her first objective will be to get caught up to speed.

Dr. Airini’s five-year term as TRU's fifth president and vice-chancellor will begin July 1, when she’ll take over for outgoing president Brett Fairbairn.

She’s coming from the University of Saskatchewan where she has been serving as provost and vice-president academic since 2021. Prior to that, she was the dean of TRU’s faculty of education and social work from 2014 to 2021, and now that she’s secured her new job she says it “feels like coming home.”

"I do feel that I'm coming to a community that I know and knows me, that we have some momentum already," she said.

“We do have leadership in place and we have plans in place already for the university, so my priority right now is to come up to speed with those to make sure that there’s a smooth transition for the university.”

‘Lead through listening’

She said she has “bold ambitions” for TRU and wants to continue to meet the needs of the region and community.

“My sense in these early days is that having a focus on applied knowledge skills and talent development will be important,” Airini said.

“This is a place that will be able to continue to deliver on graduates who will have roles and professions in the community that will be very impactful.”

She has been reaching out to the university’s faculty associations and student union, and is reconnection with old colleagues — all part of her “lead through listening” approach.

“That means actually taking time to connect with people, to hear what are the priorities and to work together on how it is that we will focus and move forward,” Airini said.

Better than how she found it

She will be taking the reigns of the university at a tumultuous time for the post-secondary sector across Canada, as universities face declining international enrolment and revenue.

In the face of federal policy changes and the changing geopolitical environment, Airini said her priority is to make sure students continue to be successful at TRU.

“That they know that this is a place where they belong and that we continue to look at ways to build the enrolment and the resilience of the university,” she said.

When she first joined TRU in 2014, she said she was attracted by the university’s commitment to student success, work in online education and Indigenous engagement.

Now that she’s returned, she said the “good work that’s been happening at TRU has continued” and applied research coming out of the university “has become elevated.” She said that combination made it an ideal opportunity for her to jump at.

She said her goal is to leave the university better than when she rejoined it.

“I will do my best to work respectfully and meaningfully with Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc and T’exelc all of the Secwépmc nation so that this university can be a place of transformative decolonization and thriving communities,” she added.

What’s in a name?

Airini, who goes by a single name, says she is named after Airini Grennell, who she describes as being important for the renaissance of Maori Indigenous people in Aotearoa, New Zealand — her birthland.

“When I was growing up I had a longer name, and in our family my father was very intelligent and I learned a lot and he also struggled to be a father, and he hurt us as kids and that stayed with us and it stayed with me,” she said.

“At some point in my adult life I wanted to actually stand for myself, still a member of my family but to stand for myself, and so having one name was an important step for me in doing that.”

She said the name means “the maker of peace” — something she hopes to bring to her new role.

“I would hope in the role of president that we would be there for students, where they come from and for all the beautiful diversity that they have,” she said. “And that their journey here at TRU would be one where they find greater and greater strength to be all that they’ve been called to do.”