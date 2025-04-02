Lillooet Hospital emergency department to close for 25 hours starting Thursday morning

Photo: File Photo

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency department will be temporarily closed for a 25 hour period starting Thursday.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services at the hospital will be unavailable from 7 a.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday

IH said patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during the closure and all other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.

For life-threatening emergencies, people should call 911 to be taken to the nearest available facility.

Those unsure if an ER visit is warranted can contact HealthLink BC 24/7 by calling 811.

It’s the latest in a string of closures, the most recent being a 25-hour closure on Monday and a 26-hour closure last Saturday.

The emergency department normally operates 24/7.

IH has recently stopped providing information about the reasons for temporary emergency room closures, but they have typically been due to staffing shortages.