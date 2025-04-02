Damaged foundation keeps firefighters from determining cause of explosion, fire at Sahali house

Photo: Josh Dawson

An unstable foundation is keeping firefighters from determining the cause of a blaze that saw smoke pour from an abandoned home in Sahali on Wednesday evening.

Kamloops Fire Rescue platoon captain Will Harlock said crews responded to a report of an explosion and fire at an abandoned home off of Springhill Drive at about 6 p.m.

He said the foundation shifted when crews entered the building.

“When they first went in, initially the house moved so I got them out and we’ve gone a full defensive on this,” Harlock said.

He said four trucks responded to the incident and two others that were en route were turned back. The manpower was not needed in a defensive posture.

With firefighters unable to enter the building, Harlock said the cause hasn’t been determined.

From what crews could see, he said it didn’t appear anybody was in the home.

“There’s just light smoke on the upstairs, but from the basement when they were able to see inside there, there’s a lot of stuff that has been collapsed in,” Harlock said.

He said BC Hydro and Fortis BC were called to check if utilities and power were still on. He said investigators would return to the scene on Thursday morning.