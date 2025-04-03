Kamloops staff envision arena features after Lower Mainland facility tour

Photo: City of Kamloops Staff say a tour of recreation facilities in the Lower Mainland left them with a better understanding of the features they'd like to include in the future arena multiplex.

City of Kamloops staff say a visit to a few Lower Mainland recreation centres left them with a better idea of the features they’d like to see considered for the future multiplex arena — and designs they’d like to avoid.

Members of council’s Build Kamloops committee meeting heard a report of the facility visits, which included tours of recreation centres in Burnaby, Port Coquitlam and North Surrey.

Sherri Holmes, the city’s sport, recreation and wellness manager, said the city will meet with user groups and discuss the design features that are being considered for the $140 million multiplex, which will rise from a city-owned property at 2070 Hillside Dr.

“There's still lots of learning, tons more questions. Once we get in front of the design team in a more intentional way, we can work through a lot of these details and see where we can implement as many as possible of the learnings that we took away from the tour,” Holmes said.

Holmes said the three staff members who toured the arenas liked seeing large player benches, spacious dressing rooms, and long heaters above spectator seats.

Holmes noted the Port Coquitlam Recreation Centre included a versatile arena floor option — something staff “really liked.”

“They can convert their sheets of arena to turf — which I know we're always having a challenge with here in Kamloops with the number of tournaments that we're trying to host,” Holmes said.

“And so something that is this a consideration that we can look at is creating this conversion to be able to turf various sheets of our arena space, and they store it down below in their parkade. …It’s pretty cool how they clip into place when they want it.”

The Port Coquitlam facility also included a city-run concession overlooking two arenas, as well as upper concourse for a standing view of the ice.

The Rosemary Brown Recreation Centre in Burnaby had a good access ramp for people with mobility issues, and “simple, but very functional” square-shaped player dressing rooms with overhead cubbies, as well as individual stalls for changing.

Holmes said they also learned that the Burnaby facility had chosen red arena kick plates — a colour choice they were now changing to yellow after receiving complaints from colourblind people.

“These are some details that can be easily overlooked when you're looking at such a large project, but these are things that we want to make sure that we do right,” Holmes said.

She said the arena also included big windows built into the ceiling over the ice rink — which look “beautiful” from an architectural perspective, but staff had concerns about the additional light that would shine into the space, potentially impacting game play.

“Depending on certain times of the year, when you have light shining directly into players eyes — and specifically goalies’ eyes — usually something we typically want to avoid,” she said.

Spacious halls, variety of seating

The North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex included Indigenous art features and wide circulation spaces.

“They designed these hallways so that two goalies, fully geared with bags, could walk down the hallway side by side and not have to turn sideways. This is something that I think that we agreed really lent itself well to being a really great entrance, and something that we thought was something we'd like to see in our facility,” Holmes said.

Other desirable features included wood accents, well-designed lobby furniture, a variety of spectator seating types, digital scoreboards, outdoor rooftop spaces and a large Zamboni area.

Coun. Margot Middleton asked staff and Build Kamloops engagement groups to keep in mind tournament organizers and parents when considering storage space.

Coun. Kelly Hall said he loved the idea of the turf conversion.

“Now you're introducing another group into the multiplex, which I think is encouraging. And we know how valuable fields are within the city of Kamloops,” Hall said.

New staff for Build Kamloops

The committee also heard the city would be adding two project coordinators and an engagement specialist — a communications position — to help deliver Build Kamloops projects, including the arena multiplex, performing arts centre, and future facilities.

Jen Fretz, the city’s civic operations director, said each position represents a cost of $75,000 annually, but there is no tax impact.

"There's nothing that's going to change from a budgetary perspective, these were completely built into the estimates that went forward,” Fretz said.

The city intends to recruit for these positions as soon as possible.