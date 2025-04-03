Tiny House Warrior loses appeal of 2018 assault at TRU

Photo: KTW file photo In 2018 protesters spilled red paint on the exterior of the Campus Activity Centre and then went inside where they attempted to gaiun entry into a meeting room discussing the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

A member of the Tiny House Warriors has lost her appeal of an assault conviction she received for her role in a 2018 protest of the Trans Mountain pipeline at Thompson Rivers University, one that involved the spilling of red paint.

Nicole Manuel was sentenced to 12 months’ probation on convictions of causing a disturbance, mischief in relation to spilling the paint at the Campus Activity Centre and assaulting a Trans Mountain security guard in a skirmish to enter the Grand Hall of the building on Dec. 10, 2018. Inside the room, representatives from Natural Resources Canada and Trans Mountain were meeting with First Nations leadership under the guidance of former Supreme Court of Canada Justice Frank Iacobucci.

Manuel was one of a number of people who were not invited to attend, but attempted to gain entry to the meeting.

Trans Mountain security guard, Peter Haring, was standing outside the doors to the Grand Hall. The Crown alleged at trial, and the trial judge found that Manuel assaulted him in the course of trying to force her way into the meeting room.

Manuel appealed her assault conviction in B.C. Supreme Court on the grounds that the judge, Stella Frame, erred by failing to consider whether Harding consented to the fight, and didn’t consider inconsistencies in some of the evidence at trial.

Justice Lindsey Lyster, however, ruled that Manuel failed to establish any error on the part of the trial judge.

“The appeal is, therefore, dismissed,” Lyster wrote in her March 21 decision.

Lyster said Manuel did not establish any palpable and overriding error in the trial judge’s assessment of the evidence. She also said the consent argument raised by the Manuel was without merit and judge Frame was not obliged to consider it further than her reasons for judgment shows she did.

“While succinct, I find that the trial judge’s reasons for decision provide a concise pathway to conviction that permits meaningful appellate review. The conduct which she found Ms. Manuel engaged in, namely attempting to force her way into the meeting room, thereby contacting Mr. Haring in a non-accidental manner, moving to strike him in the groin, and knocking his glasses off, are sufficient to constitute assault,” Lyster said in her decision.

“I have already found that the argument that this contact was consensual lacked merit, and did not require further consideration by the trial judge in her reasons."