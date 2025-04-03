House arrest for man caught with handgun in man purse

Photo: RCMP Kamloops Mounties said these items were seized following a traffic stop in Valleyview on Nov. 26, 2023.

A man who was busted by Kamloops Mounties with a .22-calibre handgun inside his man purse has been ordered to spend the next two years on house arrest.

Zachary George William Engelland, 27, was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday after pleading guilty to one count of occupying a vehicle knowing there is a restricted firearm present.

Court heard an officer making patrols in the Valleyview area on Nov. 26, 2023, pulled over an SUV belonging to Engelland because part of the licence plate was obscured by an N magnet.

When Mounties asked Engelland to get out of the vehicle, he refused and tried to roll up the window.

Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said an officer grabbed the window and told him he was not allowed to leave.

“There was a struggle, and eventually officers were able to pull the accused from the vehicle and take him to the ground,” he said.

Varesi said Engelland was wearing a cross-body bag described as a man purse.

“It was searched and found to contain a .22-calibre restricted firearm,” he said.

At the time, police called the incident “a very high-risk situation.”

'Turned his life around'

Engelland has no prior criminal record. Defence lawyer Kristy Neurauter said he was hanging out with the wrong crowd at the time.

“He was unemployed and relying on disability benefits to sustain himself and his addiction, and it was in this context that he committed the offence before the court,” she said.

Neurauter said Engelland is holding down a full-time job and no longer uses drugs. He is living in Surrey.

He said he was sorry when asked by the judge if he had anything to say.

“I apologize, and I know it was a very stupid thing to do,” he said.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Lorianna Bennett went along with a joint submission for a conditional sentence order of two years less a day.

Engelland will also be prohibited from possessing a firearm for 10 years and required to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.

“Mr. Engelland has turned his life around quite significant since the offence date,” Bennett said.

"He is now living a pro-social life and has disassociated himself from his former ties and has quit methamphetamine use."