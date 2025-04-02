Large police presence along Tranquille Road for report of armed pedestrian pointing gun

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops Mounties swarmed the 100-block of Tranquille Road on Wednesday morning, arresting a suspect following a report of a pedestrian pointing a gun at a motorist.

Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Crystal Evelyn said officers were called to the scene at about 11 a.m. in response to a report of a pedestrian who allegedly yelling and waving what appeared to be a handgun at a driver who honked at them.

“Fortunately, an officer with the detachment’s police dog service unit was in the area and quickly located and took the suspect into custody,” Evelyn said in the release. “Backup members arrived shortly to assist.”

The man was lodged in cells and police are still investigating, Evelyn said.

Mounties have not said whether a gun was recovered during the arrest.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.