Delta Hotel in downtown Kamloops most nominated hotel in B.C., finalist for three provincial awards

Photo: Castanet

Delta Hotels by Marriott in Kamloops is the most recognized hotel in the province this year, with three of its workers up for awards.

In a news release, Invictus Properties Inc. said three of its workers at Delta Hotels by Marriott Kamloops are finalists for 2025 BC Hotel Association Awards of Excellence.

General manager Jocelyn Bennett is up for hotelier of the year, director of rooms Eddie Salehi is nominated for the leader of the future award and executive chef Mitch Shafer has been nominated for culinary excellence.

There are a total of 20 finalists for 7 categories this year, chosen from hundreds of nominations. With three nominations, Delta Kamloops is the most recognized property in the province this year.

"This recognition is a true testament to amazing culture and incredible people who make Delta Kamloops what it is," said Bryan Pilbeam, chief operating officer of Invictus Properties.

"Jocelyn, Eddie, and Mitch represent the very best in hospitality, and we couldn’t be prouder to see their hard work and passion acknowledged on a provincial level."

The winners will be announced at the Awards Gala during the 2025 BCHA Summit in Vancouver on April 23.