Smoke may be visible from prescribed burn planned for Chu Chua

Photo: Castanet

The BC Wildfire Service says smoke may be visible from a 27-hectare prescribed burn planned north of Barriere starting as early as Thursday.

In a news release, BCWS said it is conducting the burn with the Simpcw First Nation and Chu Chua Volunteer Fire Department in Chu Chua, about 10 kilometres north of Barriere.

Smoke may be visible to the surrounding community, Barriere and motorists on Highway 5.

The timing of the burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but BCWS said it could begin as early as Thursday. Burning. Will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal.

The goal of the burn is to remove forest fuels to reduce the long-term risk of wildfire and will be used as a training opportunity.

BCWS said if your area is impacted by smoke, you should run portable air cleaners, keep windows and doors closed, reduce the length and intensity of outdoor activities and to manage any pre-existing conditions and seek medical care if you have severe symptoms.

More information on prescribed burns are available online.