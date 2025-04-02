Cooking fire in mobile home sends two to hospital with smoke inhalation

Photo: Michael Potestio A kitchen fire gutted this mobile home in the 1700-block of Ord Road Tuesday evening.

Two people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a cooking fire gutted a trailer Tuesday on Ord Road.

Kamloops Fire Rescue life safety co-ordinator Jeff Pont told Castanet Kamloops firefighters responded to the blaze at 1755 Ord Rd. at about 6:30 p.m.

Pont said the fire caused “extensive” damage to the trailer, but there are no injuries reported other than two residents who were taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

“Our crews from the North Shore arrived to find a mobile home on fire,” Pont said. “They did a great job extinguishing the fire rather quickly.

Pont said no other trailers were damaged.

He said the fire began in the kitchen and spread to the attic, the result of a cooking accident.

Pont said people are advised to keep a fire extinguisher nearby when cooking, to ensure cooking isn't left unattended and to keep combustable materials out of reach.

“Our number one cause of fire in the city is cooking,” he said.