Kamloops Mounties seize multiple guns, drugs as part of targeted traffic stops

Photo: RCMP Polcie seized these guns, drugs and cash from three traffic stops at the end of March.

Police in Kamloops seized drugs, guns and stolen property during a number of targeted traffic stops in late March.

RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said a series of uniformed patrols by the crime reduction unit targeting individuals known to police resulted in a number of anticipated charge recommendations. None of the people arrested remain in custody.

On Saturday, March 29, at about 10 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Hillside Way stopped a vehicle previously seen at a residence connected to drug activity in the city. Two people were arrested for drug possession and a modified long-gun was found and seized during the traffic stop.

The pair, however, were released without process as part of an ongoing investigation.

The day prior, police seized a handgun when officers pulled over a vehicle on Seymour Street at about 2 a.m.

During the traffic stop, a man was found to be in possession of a pistol located inside a suspender strap. Ammunition, cash and drugs were also seized at the scene. The man was later released with conditions and a court date.

Hours earlier, at about 10 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted with a vehicle known to be associated to a local drug trafficker. Officers found a prohibited driver behind the wheel, the vehicle was impounded and the driver received a court date. Suspected fentanyl, meth and cocaine were also located and seized for destruction.

“The focused efforts of our crime reduction unit helped directly remove firearms and drugs from our streets this weekend, and continue to target criminals who prey on those in our community,” Pelley said in a news release.

Anyone with information related to criminal or suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.