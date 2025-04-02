Former TRU dean Airini returns as university's new president

Photo: Thompson Rivers University Dr. Airini has been named TRU's next president and vice-chancellor.

Thompson Rivers University didn’t have to look far to find its next president.

Dr. Airini, TRU’s former dean of education and social work, was announced Wednesday as the university’s new president.

Airini, who goes by a single name, will take over from Brett Fairbairn as the university’s next president and vice-chancellor. She will begin her five-year term starting July 1.

She was the dean of TRU’s faculty of education and social work from 2014 to 2021, then served as provost and vice-president academic at the University of Saskatchewan.

“Returning to TRU is both an honour and a responsibility. It’s an enormous privilege to take on this role,” Airini said in a news release.

She noted TRU became a full university two decades ago due to “strong vision and advocacy” from the community.

“It is from these roots that this dynamic university is serving the region and quietly yet boldly changing the province and the world,” Airini said.

“I know firsthand that TRU is a genuine force for good, honouring Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, T’exelc and the Secwepemc Nation. I am excited to serve our communities and to advocate relentlessly for all that is unique and exceptional about TRU.”

The university said a diverse committee involving students, faculty, alumni and members of the Indigenous community was involved in the search for the next president.

The committee used executive search firm Boyden to advertise internationally for candidates, reviewed qualifications and conducted interviews before unanimously recommending Airini for the role.

Committee chair Hee Young Chung said Airini stood out for her experience, integrity and academic leadership.

Airini holds degrees from the University of Canterbury, Massey. University, and Christchurch Teachers College.

She came to Canada as an international student and completed a PhD in curriculum and instruction at the University of British Columbia.

An award-wining researcher and educator in Canada and New Zealand, Airini has authored or co-authored more than 100 academic papers, books, chapters and reports. She has been involved in research projects that have attracted more than $20 million from national and international funders.

As a TRU dean, Airini oversaw research expansion and the creation of new undergraduate and graduate programs, and introduced Indigenous language, culture and research methods courses.

TRU said as president, Airini will be responsible for leading the university to achieve its strategic goals, secure long-term financial health and foster relationships with students, faculty, staff and the wider community.

Airini will take on her new role amid a tumultuous time for TRU. The university is looking to balance its books as it struggles against dramatic declines in enrolment and revenue, while investing in some academic and research areas, including TRU Wildfire and its planned honour’s college.